Honor 9 Lite lands in UAE and goes heavy on cameras

The Honor 9 Lite has been officially launched in the UAE, boasting four cameras, a sizable display and a premium mirrored-glass body.

The handset has already launched in other countries, but we now have the full details for the UAE version, which packs a 5.65-inch full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 659 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus microSD slot), Android 8 Oreo and a 3000mAh battery.

The Honor 9 Lite measures 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm and weighs 149g, but it's the cameras that are the real talking point here, with a dual 13MP + 2MP setup on both the front and the back of the device.

Quad cameras

With two cameras on the front, the Honor 9 Lite can offer portrait mode on its selfie snappers, blurring the background while keeping your face in focus for striking shots.

The two cameras work together, with the 13MP lens capturing image details, and the 2MP sensor sorting out the depth of field.

Although we've seen dual front camera on other phones, it 's good to see the technology make its way on a phone with a more attractive price tag.

The rear camera setup is the same, but Honor does note that this pair also support HDR capture - which should improve low light photography.

The Honor 9 Lite price is just AED 849 / SAR 799, which is a highly attractive costing considering its feature set. It comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colors.