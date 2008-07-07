O2 offers early order on iPhone 3G

O2 is offering the iPhone 3G on pre-order from today, allowing users to register their interest in the next iteration of the device and enabling a special, early upgrade.

All O2 iPhone users awoke this morning, yawned and instantly checked their email on their touchscreen device, finding a little 3G treat in their inbox.

Quick return

We all knew that UK users would be able to break their upgrade cycle to move up to the iPhone 3G; or else early adopters would be severely punished. But it seems the move has caused such excitement that the O2 website has actually crashed.

"You can't upgrade from your iPhone, so you'll need to go onto your MAC or PC and log onto o2.co.uk/iPhone from 8am today," harps the email. Bet they're regretting that now.

The move will allow iPhone users to get their upgrade first thing on Friday 11 July, enabling them to get their hands on the device that's pretty much exactly the same as what they already have, except with 3G and GPS.

The offer is ONLY available until 11 October this year, so you better get typing soon else you might miss out.