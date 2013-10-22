Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets released into the wild

Microsoft's second-generation Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets have hit the stores. If you're looking to get your hands on them, then head over to Microsoft's online shop. The question is: which one do you plump for?

Surface 2 immediately gains a foothold over its predecessor, Surface RT, by shipping with Windows 8.1 RT out of the box. Though it still doesn't allow you to install desktop apps, the update fixes some of Windows 8 RT's failings.

They include improved SkyDrive integration, a more flexible Start screen and new app views. Microsoft Office Home & Student 2013 RT is bundled with the tablet too, which now includes Outlook RT 2013.

High definition

The Surface 2 itself packs a 10.6-inch display that looks to improve upon the Surface RT by upping the screen resolution from HD (1366 x 768) to full-HD (1920 x 1080) and bumping the processor from a Tegra 3 to a Tegra 4.

Microsoft wants you to replace your laptop with the Surface Pro 2, which is the beefier of the two tablets thanks to housing Intel's Haswell (Core i5) processor that the company claims gives it up to 75% more battery life over the Surface Pro.

It can be configured with up to 512GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. The device ships with full-fat Windows 8.1 out of the box, meaning you can install traditional desktop apps until you're blue in the face.

In touch

A number of keyboard accessories can be picked up for both tablets, including Microsoft's thinner Keyboard Type Cover 2 and a revamped Keyboard Touch Cover 2 that increases the number of key sensors to aid typing accuracy.

The Surface Pro 2 can be yours if you're willing to stump up at least £719 (around $1,164 or AU$1,199). If you're eying up the Surface 2, on the other hand, you'll need to part with at least £359 (around $581, or AU$599).