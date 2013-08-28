New Nexus 7 now available to buy in the UK

Google's new Nexus 7 is now available to buy in the UK, just as Asus said it would be when it confirmed the date earlier this month.

You can go grab the tablet directly from the Google play store right now. The Android 4.3-toting Nexus 7 costs £199.99 for the 16GB version and £239.99 for the 32GB model.

While the device is yet to hit other retailers, O2 has announced that it will have the new Nexus 7 in both Wi-Fi (for £249.99) and 4G-ready versions (for £319.99).

O2 says that the 4G version will be available from September 13, however it's not yet confirmed anything on data plans. We're following up and will let you know if we hear more.

Get it fast

Currently the device has a shipping time of 1-2 days from the Play Store, but remembering how quickly the original Nexus 7 sold out, we'd expect this to hike up quickly.

The Nexus 7 was unveiled in the US on July 24 and released six days later, but Brits have been waiting a while longer to get their hands on it

The 7-inch tablet has a full HD (1920 x 1200) display, 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 2GB of RAM.