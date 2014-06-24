Latest iPad Air 2 snap welcomes in 'iPad 6'

Until recently there wasn't much to go on with the iPad Air 2, but suddenly a whole flood of images have emerged and one more has joined them today.

The latest shot is a close up picture, showing the slate with an iPhone 5S on top of it. What purpose the iPhone 5S serves is unclear, perhaps it's there to give a sense of scale, but rumours point to the iPad Air 2 being the same size as its predecessor so that doesn't seem very necessary.

Touch ID is coming

Regardless, there's not a whole lot that can be taken away from the image, tweeted by Nowhereelse.fr's Steve Hemmerstoffer, alongside a caption saying 'Hello #iPad 6'. But what is evident is a silver ring around the device's home button, suggesting the inclusion of Touch ID.

Earlier images show a similar ring and we've heard other rumours of Touch ID making it across to the iPad range too, so this comes as no surprise but it further suggests that the rumours are true.

We've also heard that the iPad Air 2 will have an A8 processor and an 8MP camera, but that it will have a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display, just like the original iPad Air.