Dell, HP, Acer struggle to source laptop bits

A strange phenomenon is happening in the mobile computing industry. Demand for laptops has become so high that some of the world's biggest manufacturers are having problems sourcing kit for their new models.

The Taiwan Economic News reports that Dell, HP and Acer are among the system builders pushing their component-manufacturing partners to deliver more stock.

Components such as flat panel screens and batteries are reported to be hardest hit by the 'shortage' which in turn is having an effect on notebook supply.

Components are supplied by companies known as ODMs - orginal design manufacturers. Dell uses Quanta to fulfil many of its component needs. Other large ODMs include Wistron and Compal.

Quanta shipped 2.8 million notebook units during last month, just shy of the expected three million.