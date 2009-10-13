FCC reveals full specs for Asus Eee keyboard

Asus' Eee keyboard's specs have been revealed by the FCC, with the organisation publishing the machine's specs, user manual and new shots of the new Eee-branded device.

We first saw the Asus Eee keyboard back at CES in January and, while Asus is still remaining coy on final pricing and release details, an invite to an Asus press event later this very month just dropped into our inbox.

So we hope to be bringing you the final details on when you can get hold of an Asus Eee keyboard pretty soon. For now though, the specs...

Wireless HDMI to the telly

The FCC has published Asus' Eee keyboard user manual, specs and external shots, which show that the machine features a 1.6GHz Intel Atom N270 processor, 1GB of RAM, and a choice of either 16GB or 32GB of SSD storage.

The Eee keyboard also packs in a Broadcom AV-VD905 video decoder, which will let the keyboard output high def video via a wireless HDMI unit, which will connect to a wireless receiver hidden behind your telly.

Alternatively, if you prefer the more traditional wired route, you can output via VGA, draft-n wireless and an Ultra Wideband antenna, with a range of 5m. If you like you can connect to two monitors at the same time via UWB and either VGA or HDMI.

Finally, there is the Eee keyboard's in-built 5in 800 x 480 touchscreen display, which can display a full Windows XP desktop.

Now if Asus can nail a half-decent battery life with the Eee keyboard and put it out at a sensible price point, they might well have another surprise hit on their hands this coming Christmas...