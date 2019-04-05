Microsoft will let users delay installing the Windows 10 May 2019 update

While Windows 10 users were previously unable to delay major OS updates, leading to plenty of frustration due to forced restarts and unwanted changes, Microsoft has announced it's doing an about-face on the way updates will roll out in future.

Starting with the upcoming Windows 10 May 2019 Update, users will be notified of a major update's availability, but will be able to put off its installation until the device they're using is close to no longer being supported in its current state.

Promising more transparency with its update practices, Microsoft has revealed that users will be able to pause critical updates for up to 35 days after that 'final' notification, although you will have to bite the bullet eventually.

Image credit: Microsoft

"Windows update will continue to automatically initiate a feature update; keeping machines supported and receiving monthly updates is critical to device security and ecosystem health," said Windows corporate vice president Mike Fortin in his blog post on the matter.

Along with this very welcome change, Windows 10 will also implement a new 'Intelligent active hours' feature, allowing users to either manually schedule updates or let the OS choose the time based on usage patterns.

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update will be available to members of the Windows Insider Program from next week, and will rollout to everyone else from the end of May.