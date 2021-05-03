Microsoft Teams will soon automatically record all your meetings

Missing vital details in a Microsoft Teams meeting could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new addition to the platform.

The video conferencing service will soon automatically record all Microsoft Teams meetings at the start of a call for the first time, adding a function that has been strangely absent.

The feature, set to roll out soon for Windows and macOS platforms, will see Microsoft Teams catch up to rivals such as Zoom, which has always offered the function to record meetings automatically.

Microsoft Teams recording

The new feature has apparently been in the works for a while, with Microsoft confirming the news in response to a query on the company's UserVoice forum, noting that it was "currently working on this request" and would, “will share an update as soon as one is available”.

Meeting participants will see a warning displayed at the start of a call to alert them that the meeting is being recorded, with the recording set to be available to download and listen back to after the call has ended.

Microsoft hasn't confirmed a release date for the new feature, but the company usually rolls out extra additions to Teams at the beginning of each month, so we may not have too long to wait.

The news comes after Microsoft also revealed a number of new additions to Teams aimed at helping participants keep track of what was said in a meeting.

This includes live transciptions for Microsoft Teams meetings, allowing participants to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time.

Microsoft Teams will also now provide a recap of everything that happened during the meeting, allowing those who missed the call or want to revisit a specific area to catch up.

A report containing a recording of the meeting, as well as a transcript, chat message, and all attached files will be shared with participants in the meeting Chat tab and viewable in the Details tab.

Via WindowsLatest