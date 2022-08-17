Madden 23 release time – here’s when you can play the new NFL game

Audio player loading…

Madden 23 is almost here, and some players have been able to lace their boots and jump into the game already.

We’ve already had a good look at the new NFL game. We know the Madden 23 player ratings, seen its bone-crunching player pile-ups in action, and got word on its cross-play support. Now, we know exactly when we’ll be able to put on our pads and get on the field.

Like Madden NFL 22 before it, Madden 23 will release in two waves. While its full release is set to take place on August 18 (or August 19, depending on your timezone), a three-day early access period is already underway. If you’re an EA Play member, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, or have pre-ordered the Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition, you can hop into EA’s latest mainline sports title right now.

Madden 23 release time

(Image credit: EA Games)

The Madden 23 release time is the same across the world. If you’ve bought the standard version of the game, you’ll be able to play from 9pm PST on August 18 – or 12am EST / 5am BST / 3pm AEDT on August 19.

If you’ve purchased the game’s special All Madden Edition, however, you can play the game right now as part of an early access period. The preview window opened on August 15, letting you get an advanced look at the game before other players come to join you. Your progress in the early access period will carry over to Madden 23 after its full release.

A pared-down version of that early access period is also available to EA Play subscribers. If you’re a member of EA’s subscription service, you can play up to 10 hours of Madden 23 without purchasing the game. That trial period will be available after the game fully releases, too. It’s also available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who automatically have access to EA Play as part of their subscription.

Madden 23 will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. But think hard about which system to buy it for, as upgrading to next-gen hardware will cost you a hefty fee.