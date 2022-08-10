Madden 23 cross-platform: does it have crossplay?

If you're here, you may be wondering if there'll be Madden 23 cross-platform support. From Packers cheeseheads to Bills aficionados, we all agree that cross-platform support for EA's latest entry in the series would be a welcome addition.

With players disappointed at the bugs and regressive game modes in Madden 22, all eyes are on Madden 23 to make up the difference. Early previews have been promising though, with critics already impressed with how Madden 23's newfound realism makes for bone-crunching player pile-ups. It's clear that EA is getting more ambitious with its latest entry into the series. Speak to the developers at the studio, and you'll find that Madden 23 wants to do right by the late, great man in its title.

Cross-platform support would certainly make for a significant feather in Maden 23's cap. Launching worldwide on August 19, the name game is due to come out on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as PS5, PS4, and PC. Cross-platform support would finally allow players from across the console boundaries to hit the gridiron together. No longer would the Sony-Microsoft divide keep friends from stomping each other in grueling contests of football prowess.

Will there be Madden 23 cross-platform support?

(Image credit: EA Games)

Bad news first: cross-platform support has not yet been confirmed for the game. Across every one of Madden 23's multiplayer modes, it looks like Xbox and Sony console owners are likely to be stuck in their respective zones for the foreseeable. As if that wasn't bad enough, it also looks like Madden 23 won't be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, and, as usual, PlayStation users will need PS Plus if they want to use online play. In those respects, it looks like it'll be a typical Madden launch.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope, if moves from EA (opens in new tab) itself are any indication. FIFA 22 is currently testing crossplay which could suggest that the infrastructure does exist for cross-platform play and that other titles, like Madden, could soon find themselves in a similar boat.

Though it's pure speculation at this stage, if the FIFA cross-platform playtest goes well, it's not beyond the realm of possibility to suggest that EA might consider implementing the feature for Madden 23.

Cross-platform support would certainly be a welcome move from EA. It would go quite a long way to enriching the Madden community and helping the online multiplayer scene develop a broader ecosystem. If Madden did adopt crossplay, it may well earn a place on our list of best crossplay games.

In the meantime, you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed and hope that the FIFA cross-platform test goes well and that the decision makers at EA decide to bring the feature to Madden, too.

There's everything we know about the possibility of cross-platform play in Madden 23. Though the current news is a bit disappointing, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop if there are any developments. Despite this, we're still hopeful that Madden 23 will see a return to the fundamentals that make the series great. See you in the end zone.