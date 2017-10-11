Logitech Showcases New Peripherals at GITEX 2017

Logitech is making its debut at the Gitex Technology Week 2017 with a slew of products that it hopes will “improve the technology function across businesses” in the region. The products include a new AV console, a 4K-enabled desktop camera, and a premier video conferencing solution that is meant for smaller scale video conferencing.

Logitech MeetUp

Logitech aims to “revolutionize smaller scale video conferencing” with the MeetUp, a sleek all-in-one setup that has a 120-degree field of view, 4K optics, and an integrated audio optimized for huddle room spaces. The devices features three camera presets to deliver a clean image, as well as has sound-isolating mics and voice-optimized speaker setup to ensure everyone in the meeting is seen and heard clearly (additionally, companies with larger rooms can buy the Logitech Expansion Mic to record sound beyond eight feet). The Logitech MeetUp is Microsoft Cortana certified and can be used for voice commands on any Windows 10 system.

Logitech SmartDock for Skype for Business

The Logitech SmartDock is jointly developed by Microsoft and is a dock for your Microsoft Surface with custom software running on top. It supports a range video and audio devices certified for Office 365 and Skype for Business environments. The dock sports an 180 degree rotating mount, dual 1080p display (via HDMI), 3x USB 3.1 ports, motion detection, full integration with Skype and Outlook calendar, easy content sharing, and more.

Logitech BRIO Desktop Camera

The Logitech BRIO is an all-purpose desktop video camera that has a few nifty features up its sleeves. It’s meant to be used for streaming, broadcasting and collaboration purposes, and features a 4K camera with Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR which helps create clearer videos regardless of the lighting conditions you are recording in. The device also sports 5x zoom, adjustable field of view (65°, 78°, and 90°), and support for Windows Hello and infrared facial recognition applications.