Samsung Galaxy launch live blog: watch the Galaxy A Event for new cheap phones
Some new Samsung Galaxy A phones are on the way
By Tom Bedford published
The busy month of March continues, as today some new Samsung phones are launching.
No, this isn’t another Galaxy S22 member, or the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4. No, Samsung has confirmed that it’s for members of its Galaxy A line, which is a family of Android handsets that sits around the lower-mid-range price tier.
Samsung doesn’t usually make much of a song-and-dance about its new Galaxy A phones, tending to drop them via press release (if that), so the fact it’s holding a big fancy launch event to show off these new devices suggests that something interesting is coming.
The Samsung Galaxy A Event kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 10pm ACT, and you can watch it via YouTube here.
However you might find it more useful to follow along with this live blog, so we can guide you through the event as it happens - we’ll also be running it early, so you can get to know what we’re expecting, and after the event so we can analyze what showed up.
Before we explore the phones we're actually expecting today, let's look at some rumors we've been hearing surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A phones.
There aren't many, but we've heard a few. Like this one suggesting that Samsung Galaxy A handsets in 2022 will get optical image stabilization, or OIS.
That's a camera feature that automatically compensates for your shaky hand when taking a picture or recording video, and it's a feature that not many lower-cost mobiles have (though basically all premium ones do).
Today's Samsung event is a little later in the day than we normally see these things at (except Apple, which is always really late, annoyingly). So we've got some time.
