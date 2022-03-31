OnePlus 10 Pro launch live: get ready for the next huge Android phone to arrive

Live
Months after it first debuted
By Tom Bedford published
It's finally almost here: the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to debut today, months after its initial launch in China (which was only for sales in that country).
The global launch for this next big OnePlus phone is taking place today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or at 1am Friday 1 AEDT, and you can find our guide on how to watch the online live stream here.
This OnePlus 10 Pro is set to be an event just for the phone itself, as the company has confirmed that there won't be a 'standard' OnePlus 10, either at this event or ever.
Maybe we'll see other gadgets though - that's something we've yet to find out.
You're on our OnePlus 10 Pro launch live blog right now - here we'll narrate the event for you as it happens. We'll also explore the event before it kicks off, so we know what to expect, and after the thing, so we can debrief about what we saw.
While today's event is mainly about the OnePlus 10 Pro, we think they're going to talk about the OnePlus One too.
We're looking for 100 OnePlus One owners to receive the #PowerOf10. Register with the Red Cable Club for a chance to win big.March 27, 2022
That Tweet is our main reason for saying that, and the company has similar adverts on its website saying the same.
This could just simply be a celebration of ten generations of OnePlus phone, since ten is a nice round number, but it's not quite that simple. There was no OnePlus Four, and the OnePlus One is only eight years old.
But ten is a nice round number, like we said. So we'll have to wait and see.
Welcome to our OnePlus 10 Pro live blog!
The event is hours and hours away - it's later in the day than we generally see Chinese phone companies host their launch events - so we can have a nice slow cadence for our posts for a bit.
