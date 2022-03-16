Live: an even more challenging Wordle answer #270, March 16

Hot off the challenge of puzzle #265, which saw hundreds of players losing their winning streak, the latest Wordle is another problem that could end your run of success. Honestly, who would have thought ‘Watch’ would be the end of so many of us?

Before reading on, clearly, this live blog is going to contain spoilers for Wordle puzzle #270, the challenge for March 16. If you want to go into today’s problem clean then you should head over to Wordle now and give it a go. If you want a hint (or the solution - no judgment here) then we’ve written a guide to today’s Wordle answer with a couple of hints so you don’t have to miss out on all the fun.