Today's tech news live: Samsung Galaxy Ring launch gets closer and more

Our Fast Charge liveblog is a quick round-up of all the day's biggest tech news as it's happening, so you can plug in for a quick firmware update.

(Image credit: Oura)

Keeping up with the latest tech news can be a fun but energy-sapping challenge, but luckily our Fast Charge liveblog is here to give you blast of all the latest headlines in minutes.

So what big stories are kicking off the week that will soon see us head into August? Now that Samsung Unpacked is out the way, it looks like the tech giant is focusing on its next big wearable – with the Samsung Galaxy Ring potentially going into production as soon as next month.

Despite those rumors, the Oura rival may not actually launch until 2024, so what about more imminent tech launches? Well, if you want a truly massive addition to your home cinema setup, TCL's new 98-inch 4K TV is as ridiculously cheap as it is ridiculously big.

Camera fans also have good reason to be excited, with a new Nikon Zf leak suggesting the exciting retro camera could launch within days. If you like the sound of a travel-friendly camera with retro looks and modern mirrorless tech, it's definitely one to watch.

Meanwhile at the menacing-sounding X Corp, the Twitter rebrand continues to plumb new depths as the Microsoft Edge browser warns users that the new X site could be a scam. We'll be discussing the latest on all of these stories and more in today's Fast Charge liveblog...