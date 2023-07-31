Live
Today's tech news live: Samsung Galaxy Ring launch gets closer and more
Plug in for a quick fix of today's tech news
Our Fast Charge liveblog is a quick round-up of all the day's biggest tech news as it's happening, so you can plug in for a quick firmware update.
Keeping up with the latest tech news can be a fun but energy-sapping challenge, but luckily our Fast Charge liveblog is here to give you blast of all the latest headlines in minutes.
So what big stories are kicking off the week that will soon see us head into August? Now that Samsung Unpacked is out the way, it looks like the tech giant is focusing on its next big wearable – with the Samsung Galaxy Ring potentially going into production as soon as next month.
Despite those rumors, the Oura rival may not actually launch until 2024, so what about more imminent tech launches? Well, if you want a truly massive addition to your home cinema setup, TCL's new 98-inch 4K TV is as ridiculously cheap as it is ridiculously big.
Camera fans also have good reason to be excited, with a new Nikon Zf leak suggesting the exciting retro camera could launch within days. If you like the sound of a travel-friendly camera with retro looks and modern mirrorless tech, it's definitely one to watch.
Meanwhile at the menacing-sounding X Corp, the Twitter rebrand continues to plumb new depths as the Microsoft Edge browser warns users that the new X site could be a scam. We'll be discussing the latest on all of these stories and more in today's Fast Charge liveblog...
Who wants a 98-inch 4K TV?
The answer, of course, is anyone who has a room big enough for one. And fortunately, TCL is helping to push 98-inch TVs down to affordable levels with its new P745 model in Europe.
It's slated to launch in late August or early September for €2,800, which converts to around $3,100 / £2,400 / AU$4,600. Not exactly cheap, but also not bad for a 100/120Hz LCD panel with HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz VRR (variable refresh rate).
Sure, its lack of LED local dimming won't serve up the ultimate HDR experience, but then this is a 98-inch 4K TV – and that sheer size may help you forgive any picture quality shortcomings.
It's a good week to be a Nikon camera fan
Ever since the Nikon Z fc was launched in July 2021, camera fans have been asking why it wasn't a full-frame camera. Well, it sounds like Nikon has listened to those pleas, because the Nikon Zf has now been tipped to land within the next few days.
Like the Z fc, the Zf is expected to be heavily inspired by the Nikon FM2 (below) from 1982, a camera that was renowned for being nigh-on indestructible. Hopefully, Nikon will add a bit more of that build quality this time, and sprinkle it with its latest autofocus tech.
If so, it could definitely have a winner on its hands, given the Fujifilm X100V remains largely sold out due to the popularity of classic film camera design.
Samsung Galaxy Ring rumors ramp up
It's starting to sound like Samsung is getting serious about making a rival to the health-tracking Oura ring. A new report from South Korean website The Elec (via SamMobile) suggests that mass production on a Samsung Galaxy Ring could begin as early as August. The bad news? It still probably won't launch until 2024.
We're certainly fans of the Galaxy Ring's name. The TechRadar team thinks it sounds like everything from an anime attack to someone you could use with four other elemental ringbearers to become Captain Galaxy.
But it could be equally fun for health-tracking, too. In a Galaxy Ring trademark filing that was uncovered in February, it was described as a smart device "for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of ring”. And that'd fit nicely alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which has an increasing focus on sleep.
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.