Liquidweb's iThemes adds membership management company to portfolio

Liquidweb's iThemes, which offers WordPress SaaS and plugins, has announced that is has acquired Restrict Content Pro for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will allow iThemes to better serve the needs of WordPress customers looking to expand into both membership and course offerings for their sites.

Restrict Content Pro was founded by Pippin Williamson, who also founded Easy Digital Downloads, AffiliateWP, WP Simple Pay and other ecommerce and membership software for websites.

Williamson created Restrict Content Pro in 2012 as a development resource for customers of his Pippin’s Plugins WordPress plugin site to provide visitors with an easy way to register and account and gain immediate access to premium content.

Restrict Content Pro acquisition

General manager of iThemes, Matt Danner explained why the company decided to acquire Restrict Content Pro in a press release, saying:

"Adding Restrict Content Pro to the iThemes product lineup is a natural fit for our product lines. We have seen an increase in demand, especially now during COVID-19, where customers are looking for creative ways to generate additional revenue for their business. Our goal is to give customers the best and complete membership platform in WordPress.”

Existing Restrict Content Pro customers will not experience any service interruptions as a result of the acquisition and iThemes has plans to develop new features and improvements for the membership management company.

At the same time though, iThemes will allow its own customers to take advantage of Restrict Content Pro along with iThemes Plugin Suite and toolkit for a limited time. Until October 1st, customers can also pick up the Plugin Suite for $249 and get access to BackupBuddy, iThemes Security Pro, Restrict Content Pro and the rest of iThemes' plugins. This is quite a good deal as BackupBuddy and iThemes Security Pro normally costs $199 each while Restrict Content Pro is normally $249 by itself.