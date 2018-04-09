Leaked OnePlus 6 render gives us a clear look at the phone’s all-screen front

We have a pretty good idea of what the OnePlus 6 will probably look like at this point and a newly leaked render only strengthens our confidence in the likely design.

Shared on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site) and spotted by SlashLeaks, the image shows the full front of the OnePlus 6, highlighting that there’s very little bezel to the side of the screen, with just a slightly larger strip below and a notch at the top.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch, so that much is no surprise, and the rest of the design looks fairly believable, but there is one possible red flag, as the button on the right edge seems lower in this image than in an image shared by OnePlus itself.

This could be the all-screen OnePlus 6. Credit: Weibo/SlashLeaks

Know it all

Still (whether this leak is accurate or not) we expect the final design to be something along these lines, especially as we’ve also seen leaked photos showing an all-screen front.

At this point there’s not much about the OnePlus 6 which hasn’t at least been rumored, with the phone said to have a 6.28-inch screen, two rear cameras and a 3,450mAh battery, while a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM have both been confirmed.

It should be every bit as high-end as you’d expect then, and it could be one of the next flagships to launch, as current rumors point to an April announcement date, which would be in line with the 'see you soon' text in this image.

Via GizmoChina