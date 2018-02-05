Leaked Nokia 7 Plus marketing material reveals design and specs

As well as the flagship Nokia 9 we could soon see a mid-range Nokia 7 Plus arrive, and thanks to a major leak we seemingly know almost everything about it.

A handful of marketing images have been shared on Baidu, showing a phone with a large screen, slim side bezels and a dual-lens camera, but the pictures also include specs, listing the Nokia 7 Plus as having a 6.0-inch 18:9 screen, a dual-lens 12MP and 13MP Carl Zeiss camera pairing on the back with 2x optical zoom, and a 16MP Carl Zeiss camera on the front.

Other listed specs include a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, an Adreno 512 GPU, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, fast charging through USB-C, and Android 8.0 Oreo onboard.

Image 1 of 4 The Nokia 7 Plus looks to have a super-widescreen display. Credit: Baidu/ithome Image 2 of 4 The Nokia 7 Plus might have an aluminum unibody. Credit: Baidu/ithome Image 3 of 4 Dual-lens cameras are seemingly packed into the back. Credit: Baidu/ithome Image 4 of 4 A Snapdragon 660 chipset makes this a mid-ranger. Credit: Baidu/ithome

Metal build, ceramic feel

The design meanwhile will apparently include an aluminum unibody coated to provide a ceramic texture, with Gorilla Glass on the front.

It’s worth noting that while these specs sound believable, they could easily be fake, but they’re in line with an earlier benchmark, which listed the Nokia 7 Plus as having a Snapdragon 660 and 4GB of RAM.

We’re not certain whether the Nokia 7 Plus will be widely available, given that the standard Nokia 7 only launched in China, but we’ll probably find out soon, as the 7 Plus is likely to be announced at MWC 2018 in late February.

Via NokiaPowerUser