Labor Day sales alert: cheap MacBook deals are seeing big price cuts this weekend

If you're shopping this weekend's Labor Day sales for a cheap MacBook deal you're in luck. Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting a range of 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro and Air models right now, with savings reaching $300. Not only that, but you'll also find free AirPods up for grabs with the latest MacBook Air deals, which means even better value if you're after an even cheaper machine.

That MacBook Air deal comes in at just $899, making it one of the best we've seen yet. All in you're picking up a $100 discount and a free pair of AirPods when you pick up a 256GB / 8GB Air model (but you can also upgrade to a 512GB as well). Apple rarely discounts these latest releases so soon, so the combination of cash off and a free gift makes this a particularly compelling MacBook deal.

However, the Labor Day sales are also seeing plenty of MacBook Pros on offer this weekend as well - perfect if you need a little more power under the hood. You'll find the latest 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with a $200 discount at Amazon right now. That means you can pick up a 256GB model for just $1,599 or a 1TB build for $1,799. And at this price range, we'd definitely swallow the extra $200 to upgrade.

We're highlighting all these MacBook deals and more just below, but you can also shop plenty more Labor Day sales right here at TechRadar as well. If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll find all the latest prices further down the page.

Check out all the latest cheap MacBook deals and sales

The best MacBook deals in the early Labor Day sales

2020 MacBook Air | AirPods | $999 $899 at Apple

Not only will you find the latest 2020 MacBook Air available for $100 less at Apple this weekend, but you can also grab a free pair of AirPods or upgrade to AirPods Pro at the same time. That's excellent value on one of the cheapest MacBooks yet, and you're not even skimping under the hood either - there's 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage in here - hardly entry level specs.

View Deal

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,299 $1,099 at B&H Photo

This entry level MacBook Pro offers up 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM - that's perfect if you're looking for a more everyday model and don't want to break the bank on the latest release. This $200 saving on the 2019 model brings it down to just over $1,000 - a great price for a luxury laptop in the Labor Day sales.

View Deal

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro | $1,499 $1,249 at B&H Photo

You'll find more power available in the 2019 MacBook Pro, however. With the same 8GB / 256GB SSD on offer you're keeping the excellent memory and storage of the MacBook deals above, but this is a slightly more powerful model as well. You're saving $250 at B&H Photo in these Labor Day sales, and you can save on a range of software bundles at the same time.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch - 1TB: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

If you're after big performance in 2020 laptop, you stand to save $200 this 13-inch model. Keep an eye on that 512GB version as well if you're looking to save even more cash - it was last spotted on sale at $1,649 but stock seems to have run low in these busy Labor Day sales.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 16-inch - 1TB: $2,799 $2,499 at Amazon

You'll find a $300 saving on this super powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch in this weekend's Labor Day sales. You're picking up a fantastic spec here as well, with a 1TB SSD and 2.3GHz i9 processor.

View Deal

More MacBook deals

Whether you're in the US and simply want to see what else is out there, or you're in the UK or Australia, you'll find plenty more MacBook deals in our price comparison widget below. That means all the cheapest prices from around the web are right here, so you'll never miss out on a sale.

More Labor Day sales

Shop all the best cheap MacBook Air deals right here on TechRadar, or you can take a look at the latest MacBook Pro sales. Plus, we're also rounding up the latest iPad Pro deals if you're looking for something a little more flexible as well.