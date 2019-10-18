iPad price cut at Walmart: save $100 on the 9.7-inch Apple iPad

While we wait for the upcoming Walmart Black Friday sale, the retail giant is giving us an October preview with a price cut on the best-selling Apple iPad. Right now, you can get the 9.6-inch iPad on sale for $329. That's a $100 discount for the 2018 tablet that packs 128GB of storage. Walmart also has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $249.



The Apple iPad was released in 2018 and features a 9.7-inch LED display with IPS technology. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and features Apple's A10 Fusion chip which results in ultra-fast laptop-like performance. The additional power also allows you to multitask and use the latest apps, including augmented reality experiences. The iPad includes an impressive 1.2MP front-facing camera and provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is a fantastic price for a newer model Apple iPad and a great deal to snag before Black Friday begins. We don't know how long Walmart will have the iPad on sale, so you should take advantage today before it's too late.

Walmart iPad sale:

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

You can get the 2018 Apple iPad on sale at Walmart for $329. The 9.-7 inch tablet packs 128GB of storage which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet comes in your color choice of gold, silver or space grey.

Apple iPad (6th gen) 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

If you don't need that much storage, Walmart also has the 32GB iPad on sale for $249. The 9.7-inch tablet packs Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and provides 10 hours of battery life.

