iPad deal alert: the latest model Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut

If you're searching for at-home entertainment, a tablet can be a fantastic option, and luckily for you, we've found the latest model Apple iPad on sale.



For a limited time, you can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $349. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 128GB tablet.



The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This specific pre-order deal is for the 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage, which is great for storing movies and downloading extra apps and games. We don't know how long this tablet will be on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $349 at MacMall

You can score an $80 price cut and receive free shipping on the latest model Apple iPad. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $269 at MacMall

You can get the latest model iPad on sale for $269 at MacMall. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage and has the voice assistant Siri built-in. This specific model is currently out of stock, but you can still order today, and it will be delivered when available.

View Deal

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals and refurbished iPad sales.



You can learn more about the latest iPad with our hands-on iPad (2019) review.

