Sky has announced that it has added two new channels to its Sky Go streaming service, with Film4 and E4 now available through the mobile platform.

It looks like you will only be able to view the channels as they air, though. But Sky does say that some E4 content is available on-demand through the service - with shows including Peep Show, Misfits and Black Books available to watch whenever and wherever you want.

