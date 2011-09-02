More alleged LulzSec and Anonymous members arrested

We are legion - and some of us are in jail

Four men have been arrested under suspicion of involvement in the hacking activities of LulzSec and Anonymous.

Hailing from Doncaster, Northampton, London and sleepy old Warminster, the four suspects, all in their twenties, were taken into custody as part of a big operation involving Scotland Yard and the FBI.

Two of the suspects were arrested for conspiring to commit offences under the Computer Misuse Act of 1990.

Hacktivism

The four new arrestees join a growing roster of Brits that have been accused of involvement in the hacking collectives.

The first arrest made was of Ryan Cleary, a 19-year-old who was arrested in Essex as a suspect involved in LulzSec's activities.

Between them, LulzSec and Anonymous wreaked havoc for many major companies' websites over the summer, including carrying out DDoS attacks and hacks on PayPal, the CIA and The Sun newspaper.

From the BBC