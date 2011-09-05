Groupon offers cheap university tuition

Location-based daily deal service Groupon has taken its first step beyond half-price restaurants and cheap day-trips by offering a 60 per cent discount on a university course.

The private, Chicago-based National Louis University hopes to attract 15 new students to its graduate teacher training course for the knock-down price of $950.

The three-credit, introductory course has a regular price of $2,232.

Career opportunities

"There are all kinds of factors in the K-12 world that are really discouraging teachers and people seeking teaching degrees," said Jocelyn Zivin of National Louis.

She says the course will help students "understand what the realities are, whether you are committed to this profession … and see if you have what it takes."

Groupon says this offer is the first step towards a new type of deal, which will help people build careers, rather than just get a cheap ice cream every once in a while.

"This is… an opportunity for our subscribers to take the first step toward what could be a new career," said Julie Mossier, Groupon's communication director.

Perhaps Groupon could have a word with David Cameron to offer some discounts on tuition fees at home?

Via: Mashable