George Orwell is set to launch a blog – with the fact that he died of tuberculosis in 1950 seemingly no hindrance to one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

Orwell, whose real name was Eric Arthur Blair, penned such classics as Animal Farm and the dystopian 1984 – one of the greatest science fiction books of all time.

However, it is his everyday writings that will be hitting the web, with a website set to publish the writer's journals one entry at a time from August 9.

Interesting times

The diaries were written over a four year period from 1938 to 1942 – and apparently deal with such disparate subjects as slugs and fighting in the Spanish Civil War and World War II.

The entries will be published on http://orwelldiaries.wordpress.com/ which announced the news by saying: "The Orwell Prize is delighted to announce that, to mark the 70th anniversary of the diaries, each diary entry will be published on this blog exactly seventy years after it was written, allowing you to follow Orwell's recuperation in Morocco, his return to the UK, and his opinions on the descent of Europe into war in real time."

"The diaries end in 1942, three years into the conflict."