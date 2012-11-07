AT&T lays out plans to cover 300 million with 4G LTE by end of 2014

AT&T has announced significant expansion and infrastructure investments to support future growth, including a scheme to extend 4G LTE coverage to 300 million Americans over the next two years.

The carrier announced plans Wednesday to invest $14 billion in the next three years to augment its wireless and wireline IP broadband networks, which promises to offer high-speed data access to 99 percent of its customers in wireline service areas.

The investment plan is called Project Velocity IP (VIP), an initiative aimed at supporting growing customer demand for high-speed internet access across the country.

AT&T plans to expand its 4G LTE network dramatically between now and the end of 2014, when it expects to service 300 million customers.

Eye to the future

Not just focused on wireless, AT&T's will also expand its wired IP broadband network to 75 percent of customer locations by the end of 2015 across 22 states, where the services are offered.

"This is a major commitment to invest in 21st century communications infrastructure for the United States and bring high-speed Internet connectivity - 4G LTE mobile and wireline IP broadband - to millions more Americans," said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and chief executive officer.

"Revenues in our key growth areas - wireless data, U-verse and strategic business services - are all growing at a strong double-digit rate.

"Project VIP expands our potential in these key platforms and makes them available to many more customers."

Stephenson noted that such a significant capital investment would is only possible because of AT&T's "strong balance sheet," and considers the plan to be "logical extensions" of the company's proven technologies.

Via AT&T