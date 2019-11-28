Need a cheap laptop? This Walmart laptop sale should be your first stop

Laptops can get expensive, especially when you want one that can actually keep up with your daily work requirements. That's why seasonal sales like Black Friday are so great if you need a cheap laptop.

Right now at Walmart, you can pick up a number of entry-to-mid-range laptops at Black Friday from the super-cheap Samsung Chromebook 3 to HP's Pavilion 15, packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. None of these laptops are going to get you started on hardcore video editing or anything, but if you just need a laptop for school or everyday computing, these Walmart Black Friday laptop deals will be awesome.

The real star of this Walmart laptop Black Friday sale has to be the HP Pavilion Horizon R5 laptop. At just $399, it's packing a powerful Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Sure, it's still got a spinning hard drive like it's 1999, but at this price point, you might as well get it, and throw a cheap SSD in there yourself.

If you want to get your PC gaming on, there's an option open to you. Walmart has a chunky discount on the HP Pavilion 15 Gaming laptop, and while it's limited to a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, that's more than enough to play some Overwatch or League of Legends at 1080p.

And, if all of this seems a little rich for your blood, this Walmart laptop sale also features the Samsung Chromebook 3 for a measly $99. Now, with just 16GB of storage you won't be able to download, well, much of anything – but you don't really need to with a Chromebook. This little Chromebook will be an awesome choice if you have a kid that needs a laptop for school, as you can do pretty much all schoolwork in Google Docs these days anyway.

If you were after something a little more high-end, this Walmart laptop sale probably isn't really for you. But if you want a sleek Ultrabook, a powerful Mac or an elite gaming laptop, we've got you covered with our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals.

HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

The powerful HP Pavilion gets a temporary $200 price cut at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, advanced graphics and includes 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung Chromebook 3: $229 $99 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 gets a $130 price cut during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.View Deal

HP Chromebook Touch 15 laptop: $469 $299 at Walmart

Sure to sell out fast, the HP Chromebook 15 is on sale at Walmart for $299. The touchscreen laptop which packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor.

HP 14 Ryzen 3 Laptop: $349 $239 at Walmart

Get the HP 14-inch Ryzen 3 laptop on sale for $239 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Gamers can enjoy 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $899 $499 at Walmart

The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is 50% off during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 15.6-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 9th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

