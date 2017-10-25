Idea postpaid users now get unlimited voice calls at Rs. 399

Continuing the tariff war in the Indian telecom sector, Idea Cellular announced a new plan for postpaid users. With its new plan, Idea hopes to counter Airtel’s recently announced Rs. 399 plan for postpaid customers. This plan from Idea is available for new Idea postpaid users only.

Under Rs. 399 plan, the company is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls within the home circle, 1GB 3G / 4G data per day and 100 SMSs per day for the entire billing cycle. This benefit allows users to freely make calls to any network in their home circle.

This plan from Idea also comes with free incoming calls while roaming. The roaming outgoing calls will continue to be charged at standard rates. The practice of providing 1GB data per day is something that is being seen in more and more plans because of Reliance Jio’s competitive plans.

India’s largest telecom operator, Airtel has also announced a Rs. 399 plan for postpaid users. Under this plan, the company is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls and 10GB 3G / 4G data. Interestingly, this plan comes with Rollover data, which means that unused data will get transferred to the next billing cycle.

Like Idea, Airtel’s plan comes with free incoming roaming calls and outgoing roaming calls will be charged the standard rates. However, Airtel is not providing any free SMSs with its plan.

Reliance Jio, the fresh entrant in the Indian telecom sector is offering a similar plan at a lower tariff of Rs. 309 per billing cycle. Under this plan, Jio is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls, including free roaming calls to all operators, 100 SMSs per day, 1GB 4G data per day and access to Jio’s suite of apps.