Hyundai and Kia cars could be stolen with just a USB cable

Audio player loading…

As many as four million Hyundai vehicles without push-button start and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the US are being targeted in the latest round of automotive attacks, with TikTok getting the blame.

The so-called ‘challenge’ on social media has uncovered how criminals can remove the steering column cover of certain models, uncovering a USB port that they can use to hotwire the car.

According to Los Angeles officials, the ‘Kia Boyz’ challenge resulted in a substantial 85% increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia models compared with the previous year (via CNBC (opens in new tab)).

TechRadar Pro needs you! (opens in new tab)

We want to build a better website for our readers, and we need your help! You can do your bit by filling out our survey (opens in new tab) and telling us your opinions and views about the tech industry in 2023. It will only take a few minutes and all your answers will be anonymous and confidential. Thank you again for helping us make TechRadar Pro even better. D. Athow, Managing Editor

Hyundai and Kia thefts

In an announcement, Hyundai said that “all Hyundai vehicles produced since November 2021 are equipped with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment”. Despite this, the list of affected models is extensive:

2017-2020 Elantra

2015-2019 Sonata

2020-2021 Venue

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2016 Elantra

2021-2022 Elantra

2018-2020 Elantra GT

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2014 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

The first three models emphasized in italics in the above list are already eligible for a software update, which must be performed at an authorized dealership and can take as long as an hour. The remaining models are expected to get a patch by June 2023.

In the meantime, Hyundai promises to be distributing free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies, which are to be supplied to owners and leasers of affected models. It will also install window stickers on fixed vehicles to notify criminals of their upgraded security. However, there are some models that cannot accommodate the software fix. The company says:

“For these customers, Hyundai is finalizing a program to reimburse them for their purchase of steering wheel locks. Hyundai will provide these customers with more detail in the very near future.”

Hyundai has set up a dedicated website (opens in new tab) for owners of the affected vehicles to check their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) and schedule the service.

Kia (part of the Hyundai Motor Group) is also reportedly affected by the hack and is due to issue a statement soon (via Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab)).