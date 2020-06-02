Hurry if you want to save $200 on a superb QLED 4K TV deal at Best Buy

Best Buy has just launched a fantastic 4K TV deal, offering a brand new 65-inch Samsung Q70T for just $1,099.99 (was $1299). You'll have to hurry to bag this $200 discount though, as this 4K TV deal is available for today only.

The Samsung Q70T series is brand new for 2020 and feature the latest updates to Samsung's fantastic mid-range QLED Q70 range. Onboard is Samsung's 4K Quantum processor, which handles a range of AI-assisted 4K upscaling as well as some neat little tricks to optimize your display depending on the picture or content. The Dual LED backlighting technology will also adjust the color tone of your picture, which in addition to full HDR10+ support and 100% color volume, gives you a rich and deep palette overall.

While not cheap by any standard, this 4K TV deal is excellent value when you consider this is a brand new 2020 release packing in some of the very latest, cutting edge tech you can buy in a TV. If you've been holding off on upgrading for a while, or are simply in the market for a premium display then this Samsung is definitely a good option.

Today's best 4K TV deal at Best Buy

Samsung Q70T 65-inch QLED| $1299 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on a brand new 2020 release this week at Best Buy with this stunning Samsung Q70 4K TV. Equipped with Samsung's Quantum processor and Dot Technology, this Bixby equipped QLED is a cutting edge high-tech display that's worthy of any room. Note this deal is for today only, so hurry!



