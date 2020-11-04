Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection comes to the UAE

The Watch GT 2 Pro is Huawei’s latest smartwatch that aims to deliver all that’s made the Watch GT 2 series so great in a premium design that’ll appeal high-end luxury watch fans and outdoor adventurers alike.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro UAE pricing and availability

The Watch GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection is available in Night Black Sport Edition priced at AED999.

Pre-orders start from 12th November at Huawei Experience Stores, e-shop and in select retailers across the UAE and pre-orders include an original Nebula Grey Classic Edition strap as a gift.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features

The smartwatch features plush design with a titanium body and sapphire glass over the watch face that’s meant to be durable and rugged enough to take on outdoor activities. The back that touches your wrist is made of ceramic and houses upgraded sensors for improved health monitoring.

There are over a 100 sports modes that the watch can track that consist of standard activities like running, walking and cycling as well as new sports modes such as skiing, snowboarding and golf driving range where you’ll be able to monitor your swing speed and tempo.

One new feature uses the built-in GPS to monitor the way you’ve come to make sure you’ll be able to track your route back to where you started from even if you’ve lost mobile and data connectivity.

There’s also an Outdoor Assistant onboard that shows sunrise and sunset times, tidal information, moon phases and severe weather alerts.

Much like the previous Watch GT smartwatches, Huawei estimates the Watch GT 2 Pro can last two-weeks on a single charge, but that heavily depends on how often you use fitness tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring and the built-in GPS.

There’s also wireless charging support this time around so you’ll be able to put the watch down on a wireless Qi charger or a phone capable of reverse wireless charging.

Software wise, you get the same Lite OS found on previous Huawei watches, which means no third party app support and you’ll have to largely rely on a phone to stay connected to the Watch GT Pro. You can receive message notifications and call contacts directly from the Watch GT Pro, using the watch as a Bluetooth receiver.