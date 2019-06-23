Huawei set to launch the 5G version of Mate 20 X in the UAE in July

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) will be the second 5G phone to go on sale in the UAE after the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. Huawei hasn’t announced the pricing on the phone just yet but it is expected to go on sale in the UAE next month. The phone is expected to work on both Etisalat and du's 5G network.

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is almost identical to the Mate 20 X launched towards the end of 2018. The massive 7.2-inch screen is great for gaming and the 5G version supports 40W supercharging which could come in handy depending on what the impact of a 5G network is on the phone.

We will update this article once Huawei releases a more accurate date or pricing on the Huawei Mate 20 (5g)