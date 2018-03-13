Huawei P20 looks to be losing the microSD slot

The biggest flagship phone launch of the month is almost certain to be the unveiling of the Huawei P20 and its Lite and Pro variants.

The big reveal is scheduled for March 27 and a fresh round of leaks on colors and specs just dripped out onto the web.

We've already reported on the rather funky-looking new shades that the new phones could well be appearing in, but there's more to the leaks from WinFuture, which has also been poking around in leaked user manuals for the phones as well.

It would seem the microSD slot is getting dropped on the P20 and P20 Pro, for instance, as it's not mentioned in the manual. It may well stick around on the P20 Lite.

There's news on the battery too, with the Huawei P20 manual listing a 3,400mAh battery pack (the Huawei P10 came with a 3,200mAh one), and the Huawei P20 Pro apparently coming with a 4,000mAh battery to hit parity with the Huawei Mate range.

More cameras

The user manuals also reveal that the rear cameras are again going to use a laser autofocus system of some sort, and have an infrared color temperature sensor fitted as well, likely to make your photos look better.

Based on leaks we've seen previously, we're expecting two cameras on the back of the P20 Lite and P20, and three on the P20 Pro.

All of this is speculation of course – albeit very informed speculation – and we'll have to wait another couple of weeks to see what Huawei has been working on in full. In the meantime, check out the black, blue, pink, pink-gold and "twilight" colors you can look forward to seeing.

The Huawei P20 phones will definitely come with Huawei's new AI-optimized Kirin 970 processor, and the middle one in the range is expected to start at $840/£605/AU$1,080.

And yes, the front displays are tipped to come with distinctive notches.