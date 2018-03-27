Huawei P20 could have a disappearing notch

Not everyone likes notches, and it looks like Huawei could be set to let you decide for yourself whether you want a notch in your phone, as the upcoming Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro might let you enable a black bar along the top of the screen, thereby hiding the notch.

Or at least that’s what a leaked image shared by Twitter user @RODENT950 seems to suggest.

In the same post they’ve shared new images of the P20 and P20 Pro. These don’t really show us anything new, but they match up with what we’ve seen before and show the two phones side by side, so you can see that the P20 Pro is physically bigger than the P20, but only slightly.

Earlier rumors suggest that the Huawei P20 will have a 5.8-inch screen, while the Huawei P20 Pro will have a 6.1-inch one, so that size difference makes sense.

Image 1 of 4 The Huawei P20 range could let you disable the notch. Credit: @RODENT950 Image 2 of 4 The Huawei P20 Pro looks just a little bigger than the P20. Credit: @RODENT950 Image 3 of 4 This appears to be the Huawei P20 in two different colors. Credit: @RODENT950 Image 4 of 4 These prices match what we've heard before. Credit: Evan Blass

Premium prices

And this isn’t the only new Huawei P20 leak, as famed leaker Evan Blass has also posted an image of the P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite, seemingly listed in some sort of sales brochure, complete with prices.

The brochure lists the Huawei P20 at €679 (around $830, £600, AU$1,080), the Huawei P20 Pro at €899 (around $1,100, £790, AU$1,430), and the Huawei P20 Lite at €369 (around $450, £320, AU$580), all of which we’ve heard before, so those prices are likely accurate – though don’t expect an exact conversion elsewhere in the world.

Exactly what you will pay elsewhere should be known very soon, as should every other detail about these three phones, as Huawei is set to announce them in Paris today at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / midnight March 28 AEST.

Via CoolSmartphone