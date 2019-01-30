Huawei Nova 4 launches in the UAE

Huawei has officially announced the Nova 4 for the Middle East, a mid-ranged phone with a a 25MP selfie camera poking through the ‘hole punch’/pinhole. Compared to the notched Nova 3 , that’s a significant increase in display real-estate which Huawei now claims at 91.8%

Huawei has priced the Nova 4 at AED 1,799 and it will be available in the UAE in two colours- Black and Crush Blue. Pre-orders start on the 8th of Feb with the phone hitting retail shelves on the 14th of Feb.

Huawei has partnered with Etisalat to offer pre-paid customers 6 months of STARZ Play and up to 1GB free data for three months.

The Nova 4 packs a list of powerful yet definitely mid-range specs: 6.4-inch 1080p (2310 x 1080, 398 ppi) LCD screen and a Kirin 970 chip. Its other specs are near top-tier, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,750mAh battery.

It has three cameras on the back which include a 20MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP Ultra-wide camera lens that supports a 117-degree field of view.

The phone will pack Android 9 Pie (plus Huawei’s EMUI interface) out of the box, and come with the GPU Turbo software upgrade to streamline gaming sessions.