Huawei Mate 10 gets shown off in clearest image yet

From the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to the iPhone X we’ve been spoiled for big screen phones this year, but Huawei plans to join the fray too, with the Huawei Mate 10, and a new picture gives us one of our best looks at it yet.

The shot, shared by leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, shows the full front of a phone believed to be the Huawei Mate 10, with the screen on.

There’s not much here that we haven’t seen before, but the image matches up with leaked renders, showing a narrow home button below the screen, slim bezels to either side of the display and what’s likely power and volume buttons on the right edge.

The Huawei Mate 10 is thought to have a roughly 6-inch screen. Credit: @evleaks

Great expectations

No information accompanies the image, but based on previous leaks we’re expecting the Huawei Mate 10 to have a high-end spec, with a 5.9 or 6.0-inch 2,160 x 1,080 screen, a dual-lens rear camera and a Kirin 970 chipset.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the Huawei Mate 10, but that should all change soon, as the phone is likely launching on October 16.