HP takes its education tools on tour

Digital skills for children and students will be getting a much-needed boost thanks to a new nationwide learning initiative from HP.

The computing giant has unveiled the HP Digital Skills Community Bus at BETT 2020, with the bright-blue double-decker hoping to inspire students across the country to learn STEAM skills by bringing the technology directly to their schools.

Kitted out with a range of the latest education technology, and backed by the likes of Microsoft, Adobe, Google and Intel, HP hopes that the bus will help inspire the next generation to pursue a career in a STEAM field.

STEAM skills

HP is packing the bus with its own technology, plus that of its partners, with the company providing a Virtual Reality experience area powered by its VR-ready range of Z-PCs and Mixed Reality headsets, as well as its own education edition PCs, all equipped with software such as introductory coding classes.

There’s also an Adobe-powered Design Lab delivering Creative Cloud workshops, building content creation skills such as filming and editing. All bus experiences will be designed with collaboration in mind, including the ability for students to write notes and draw on the windows and walls, to encourage the sharing of ideas.

The bus marks the launch of the latest pillar in the company’s HP for Education program, which has seen it invest over £8 million in schools so far. The program also includes an initiative which allows organisations to trade-in their old desktops, laptops and tablets from any vendor to receive a cash reward of up to £100, or a credit reward of up to £150. This can then be put towards hardware, software, consultancy, e-learning or buy training courses via third party providers.

“This is a great example of how the tech industry can work innovatively to reach schools and make a real impact on how digital skills are being taught,” commented Neil Sawyer, Channel and Education Director, HP.

“The HP Digital Skills Community Bus will bring market leading ed-tech to the people that need it most – showing educators how the latest devices and programs can enhance STEAM learning, while providing an experience for students that is fun, productive and inspirational.”

“The HP Digital Skills Community Bus shows how leading tech firms can support the Government’s continued drive to enhance the way digital skills are taught – a process which will equip today’s students, and the UK’s workforce of tomorrow, with the education they need to thrive,” added Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart MP, who cut the ribbon on the bus at BETT.