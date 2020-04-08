HP first off the line with Ryzen-4000 business laptops

To meet the needs of growing businesses and remote workers, HP has unveiled two new laptops which feature the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors.

The HP ProBook 445 G7 and the HP ProBook 455 G7 laptops have been built from the ground up to provide SMBs and remote workers with everything they need to get their jobs done from wherever they may be.

The company's new laptops also offer powerful performance, long battery life, fast connectivity and enterprise-grade security features.

HP's new ProBook models are the company's first commercial products to feature Ryzen 4000 mobile processors. The laptops are also configurable and can be outfitted with four, six, or eight-core mobile processors for increased performance. Both ProBook models include HP Fast Charge so that users can quickly recharge their PCs and get up to 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes.

Multi-layered security protection

As these laptops are designed to meet the needs of SMBs and remote workers, HP also included plenty of security features including HP Sure Start, HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Gen 3.

The self-healing BIOs HP Sure Start for AMD automatically recovers from firmware attacks corruption without the need for IT or user intervention. HP Sure Sense meanwhile uses deep learning AI to identify and quarantine never-before-seen attacks to help prevent infections before they happen.

The integrated HP Privacy Camera features a physical shutter to block the lens of the camera to prevent malicious surveillance while the optional HP Sure View Gen3 instantly blocks prying eyes from viewing what is on a user's screen by reducing visual light when the screen is viewed from the side which makes it appear dark and unreadable.

The HP ProBook 445 G7 and the HP ProBook 455 G7 laptops are ultra-slim devices that have a 180-degree hinge lay-flat design. The new ProBooks feature a durable and stylish aluminum cover that holds the near borderless display and a 3D forged aluminum keyboard deck.

Both laptops are expected to be available in late April.