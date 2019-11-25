HP Black Friday sale: early deals on laptops, printers, desktops and more

Black Friday 2019 is almost here, and HP is giving us a preview of the event with a 'Black Friday Sneak Peek' sale that you can shop right now. You can find massive savings on HP's best-selling items which include laptops, desktops, printers monitors, and more. It's a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and snag a deal before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.



HP's best pre-Black Friday deals include a massive $770 discount on the HP 15-inch laptop, the HP ENVY Photo All-in-One Printer on sale for $99, and a $200 price cut on the HP ENVY Desktop.



Our top pick is the HP Pavilion 15z laptop that's on sale for just $479.99. That's a whopping $820 discount and the best price we've seen for the touchscreen laptop. The ultra-thin laptop features a 15.6-inch touchscreen and offers a premium sound experience with dual HP speakers and HP's audio boost technology. The powerful laptop delivers a solid performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 16GB of RAM. The Pavilion also provides up to seven hours of battery life and includes 256GB of storage.

HP Pavilion 15z Laptop: $1,299.99 $479.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15z laptop on sale for $479.99. The touchscreen laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touch display, and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

View Deal

Shop more of HP's early Black Friday deals below and keep in mind these offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

HP early Black Friday deals:

HP 15t Laptop: $1,349.99 $579.99 at HP

You can save a whopping $770 on the 15.6-inch HP laptop. The powerful laptop features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

HP ENVY Desktop: $649.99 $449.99 at HP

HP has the Envy Desktop on sale for $449.99. That's a $200 discount for the desktop that features a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of HDD storage.

View Deal

HP ENVY Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer: $229.99 $99.99 at HP

A great Christmas gift idea, you can get the HP Envy Photo 7855 on sale for $100. The all-in-one printer can print, copy, scan, and fax, and features a smartphone-style 2.7-inch color touchscreen.

View Deal

HP 27er Monitor: $249.99 $189.99 at HP

Get the HP 27-inch monitor on sale for $189.99 at HP. The monitor features HP's thinnest LCD display yet and offers ultra-wide viewing angles and vivid 1920 x 1080 resolution.

View Deal

HP ENVY x360 Laptop: $1,049.99 $699.99 at HP

You can get the powerful HP Envy x360 laptop on sale for $699.99. The convertible laptop features a 15-inch touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more of the best cheap laptop deals that are happening right now.



See more laptop deals with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals