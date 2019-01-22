Honor Watch Magic officially announced for Europe

The Honor Watch Magic has been officially announced for Europe in Paris, France, during the Honor View 20 launch event.

The smartwatch was released in China back in October 2018, but it's now finally launching outside of Honor's homeland.

It will be available in black, moonlight silver and dark blue, and sports the same interface as the Huawei Watch GT - although the Watch Magic has a smaller, 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display.

The Watch Magic is 9.8mm thick, making it thinner than the Apple Watch, and it's water resistant up to 50m as well as being swim-proof. GPS is built-in, allowing you to track your runs without having to take your phone with you, plus there's a heart rate monitor on the rear.

A week of battery life

Honor claims the Watch Magic can last seven days on a single charge with 24 hour heart-rate monitoring turned on - which would be seriously impressive if true.

It also launched the Honor Watch Dream, which appears to be a similar smartwatch aimed at females.

The Honor Watch Magic price is set at €179 (around £155) and will be available to buy from January 23 in a number of countries including the UK.