Honor 7S specifications, price leaked

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 7A in China and the smartphone maker is now gearing up to launch another budget smartphone dubbed as the Honor 7S. A leak has revealed the specifications and the price of the device ahead of its official launch.

The Honor 7S has been certified by TENAA with the model number DUA-TL00, hinting that the launch of the device is imminent. The device lacks a fingerprint sensor but is has a face unlock feature.

Honor 7S Specifications

The Honor 7S runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.0 skinned on top and the device features a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Honor 7S is powered by a quad core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. In terms of memory, the leaks have revealed that the device will be launched in one variant only, featuring 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The device features a 13MP primary camera with an LED flash and sports a 5MP selfie camera with an LED flash for improved low-light images.

The Honor 7S will be powered by a 3,020mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Honor 7S Expected Price

The Honor 7S is expected to be priced at 100 GBP and around Rs 9,000 in India. Leaks have revealed that the device will be available in Black, Blue and Champagne Gold colour options.