MonoPulse for less

Allan Hendry, boss of MonoPulse loudspeakers, has taken the bold step of upgrading the specification of his flagship Model 82A speaker, whilst simultaneously reducing the price. The top-of-the-range 82A heads up MonoPulse’s A-series range, which is one of only two distinct ranges from the specialist manufacturer.

Fingers on the Pulse

Hendry has confirmed that whilst both the specification and the styling have been improved, the price has been reduced from £2,495 to £1,995. The 82A now offers greater power handling too – maximum power increases from 300 watts to 550 watts, with RMS power also up, from 200 watts to 300 watts.

Hendry’s unique loudspeakers, famed for their phased array radar design principles, have won critical acclaim in the hi-fi press and have been regular award-winners in the UK’s number one specialist hi-fi magazine Hi-Fi Choice. The 82A has already been awarded ‘Best Buy’ status by the publication and the new price drop should make the speakers even more attractive to new buyers.

Although a number of styling changes have also been made to give the 82A a more angular, dynamic look, most of the key design features remain unchanged – the speaker retains its distinctive rolled steel chassis and fabric grille, both of which are available in a wide number of colours.