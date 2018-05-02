Here's how to be one of the first to get the new OnePlus 6

If you want to be one of the first people in the world to get hold of the OnePlus 6, make sure you're free on May 21.

The Chinese firm will be showcasing its new smartphone - that will launch on May 16 - at a number of pop-ups across the world, including events in London, San Francisco and New York.

OnePlus is offering fans the chance to get hands on with the OnePlus 6, grab branded swag, enjoy food and drink and - most importantly - purchase a handset to take away right there and then.

Arrive early

OnePlus is advising prospective OnePlus 6 owners to arrive early though, as the number of handsets available to buy on the day will be limited, as will the food and giveaways.

Head over to the OnePlus site to find out more details about the pop up events, including timings and locations.

There's still no official word on the OnePlus 6 price though, but current rumors suggest it could be more expensive than the OnePlus 5T it's replacing.

We'll know for sure come May 16, when OnePlus launches its flagship smartphone.