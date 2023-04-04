Hear music as you've never heard it before at the Australian Hi-Fi Show this April

Want to hear music the best you’ve ever heard it? At the end of this month, that very opportunity is coming your way as the Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 descends on Sydney between Friday 28th and Sunday 30th April.

Tickets are now on sale (opens in new tab) for the three-day audio show, so if you're an audiophile, hi-fi enthusiast or just curious, this is your chance to see and hear the latest and greatest premium audio kit from all around the world.

Brought to you by Australian Hi-Fi, What Hi-Fi? and Sound+Image magazines, the brand-new event is a rock ‘n’ roll celebration of hi-fi, home cinema and music, with 40 exhibitors poised to display and demo a wide range of kit from over 100 reputable brands. Australia's homegrown hi-fi brands (Richter and Serhan Swift, to name just two) will be demonstrating the best in Aussie sound, while many of the most reputable manufacturers globally will showing off their wares just as loudly – including Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz, McIntosh and Yamaha.

Prepare your eardrums for four floors of pumping hi-fi demonstrations – you certainly won’t want to miss hearing a $360,000 system from two of Australia’s best hi-fi brands! – and cross every limb as you enter our competition for a chance to take home a slice of hi-fi heaven, with prizes worth more than AU$10,000 up for grabs.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 3-DAY PASS:

Adult - AU$40

Pensioner - AU$30

Student/Concession - AU$20 2-DAY PASS:

Adult - AU$30

Pensioner - AU$22.50

Student/Concession - AU$15 1-DAY PASS:

Adult - AU$20

Pensioner - AU$15.50

Student/Concession - AU$10 Book your tickets now! (opens in new tab)

More information on how to enter the competition is here. And you can read our full Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 guide for a more detailed look at what the exhibiting brands have in store for lucky visitors.

Whether you’re a proud owner of a hi-fi system or are toying with becoming one, the experts behind the three audio magazines will be on-hand at the show to answer any questions you may have, too.

So if you’re passionate about music and keen to hear how good it can really sound outside of the recording studio, here’s your chance!

The Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 will take place on Friday 28th (2-8pm), Saturday 29th (10am-6pm) and Sunday 30th April (10am-4pm) at the 4.5-star boutique Novotel Sydney Central (opens in new tab) hotel, located right in the heart of the city in Thomas Street, Haymarket (opens in new tab).

Tickets for the Sydney 2023 show are now on sale via Ticketebo (opens in new tab).

