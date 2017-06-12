Having problems with Three? You’re not alone

If you’re having problems making or receiving calls or texts on Three today you’re not the only one.

Since around 10:30 this morning there have been hundreds of problem reports coming in according to Down Detector, while IsTheServiceDown has seen a similar spike.

And the problems aren’t localised to a single area, with most reports apparently coming from London, Manchester, Lambeth, Birmingham, Tamworth, Glasgow, Wembley, Leeds, Tottenham and Nottingham – so all over the UK in other words.

It doesn’t seem to be affecting everyone, even within those areas, but if you’re among those affected there’s no word yet on when the problems will be fixed – or what’s causing them.

A fix is coming

Three’s Twitter support account has acknowledged the issue and said it’s working on fixing it as soon as possible, but no time frame has been given.

If you’re having issues it’s worth trying Three’s inTouch app as a temporary solution. This lets you call and text using your number over Wi-Fi rather than the mobile network.

We’ve asked Three for comment and will update this article should we hear anything.