Grab these ace Microsoft Flight Simulator Prime Day deals before they fly off

If you've been holding off on picking up Microsoft Flight Simulator then now could be the perfect opportunity.
As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, Microsoft Flight Simulator has had its price slashed in both the UK and US, meaning you can soar the skies for less. In the UK, the Standard Edition is down to just £46.98 while those in the US can save $15 on the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, and Standard Editions. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
It's worth noting all these deals are for digital editions of the game but they will work across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Today's best Microsoft Flight Simulator Prime Day deals
US
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, PC):
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 30% - Fancy yourself a virtual pilot? Microsoft Flight Simulator provides perhaps the most accurate flying sim experience out there. Explore the entire globe (literally) in a huge variety of aircraft, and enjoy frequent free content updates that add new routes and locales.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year Edition (Xbox Series X|S, PC):
$89.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - If you fancy a few more bells and whistles than the Standard Edition has to offer, then it's worth considering the Deluxe GOTY Edition which comes with everything included in the Standard Edition plus an additional five airplanes and five handcrafted airports.
UK
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One):
£59.99 £46.98 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save 30% - Fancy yourself a virtual pilot? Microsoft Flight Simulator provides perhaps the most accurate flying sim experience out there. Explore the entire globe (literally) in a huge variety of aircraft, and enjoy frequent free content updates that add new routes and locales.
These aren't the lowest prices we've seen for Microsoft Flight Simulator and we imagine that we'll see even bigger discounts during Black Friday 2022, but they're not to be sniffed at if you've been eyeing the Xbox and PC exclusive, especially as it's one of the best Xbox Series X games available right now.
It's a great time to pick up Microsoft Flight Sim as the Top Gun: Maverick DLC was recently released (which is free to those on Xbox Series X|S and PC), adding high-speed challenges and new liveries that make you really feel like Tom Cruise as you fly through the skies.
What's more, an extended 40th Anniversary Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to release in November, which adds new aircraft from across the series and will be free for those who already own the base game.
If that's not tempting enough, we're also seeing some excellent deals on Thrustmaster flight sticks right now that will take your flight sim experience to another level. Check them out, below:
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 - Joystick and Throttle for PS5 / PS4 / PC:
£99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £40 - So, we have actually seen this Hotas set go for £10 less in the past, but if you're looking to up your game when it comes to flight combat then this is a great entry-level joystick and throttle, and this is still a substantial saving.
Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition:
£414.99 £379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £35 - Do you need an officially licensed Boeing yoke and throttle quadrant that's a 1:1 replica of the Boeing 787 airliner? Probably not. Would you like one? I can't speak for you but it would make for quite an exciting Microsoft Flight Simulator add on. We've seen this go for slightly less in the past, but a 20% discount isn't to be sniffed at.
Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition:
£159.99 £127.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £32 - If you're looking to up your Microsoft Flight Simulator game, this is a good sidestick and throttle quadrant setup. You can invest a lot in these peripherals, but if you're just getting into the hobby, Thrustmaster is a respected brand. However, this bundle has gone for less in the past, so consider holding off until Black Friday.
Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition:
£64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £15 - One of the best peripherals you can buy to invest in your flight sim hobby is a sidestick, these give you much finer control of your aircraft. If you're dipping your toe into the water, this is a good place to start. This sidestick has gone for £42 in the past but this isn't a terrible price.
More Microsoft Flight Simulator deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Microsoft Flight Simulator from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals
US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: make-up, skin and haircare from £5(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: save 60% on some DeLonghi models(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Earbuds: Google Pixel Buds for a record low price(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: clothing and footwear under £15(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Grooming: 60% off Philips electric shavers and kits(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Health: 55% off Philips Sonicare 3100 electric toothbrush(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Home essentials: 30% off detergent, soap, batteries(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: ebooks from 99p(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Chromebooks and laptops from £129.99(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Phones: save on Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- PS5: 35% off F1 2022 and Logitech G29 racing wheel bundle(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Routers: £224 off Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Routers(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 60% off Fitbit + Apple Watch discounts(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for £179(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from £159(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)