Trending

Got a new laptop? Keep it safe with one of our favorite backpacks this Black Friday

By last updated

The Hex Technical Backpack is 30% off right now

A Hex Technical Backpack against a blue background and a TechRadar Lowest Price badge
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to the best backpack for securing that new laptop you just bought for Black Friday, you want to make sure you get something that'll protect your investment but won't break the bank either. 

Luckily, the Hex Technical Backpack is on sale right now for $111.97 at Hex, a 30% discount off its retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen on this backpack, so it's definitely one you'll want to take a look at if you want superior protection for your essential gear. 

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Hex Technical Backpack Black Friday deals

$159.95

Hex Technical Backpack | $159.95 $111.97 at Hex
Save $47.98 - If you're looking for a great backpack to carry and protect your essential tech this Black Friday, enjoy 30% off the Hex Technical Backpack and every other Hex product on its website.

View Deal
$149.95

Hex Technical Backpack | $149.95 $119.96 at Amazon
Save $29.99 - If you're looking for a great backpack to carry and protect your essential tech this Black Friday, enjoy 30% off the Hex Technical Backpack and every other Hex product on its website.

View Deal

The Hex Technical Backpack isn't the most spacious bag out there – it only has a 17.5L capacity – but, boy howdy, does it have pockets and compartments to spare. 

It can fit up to a 16-inch laptop in it's plush faux fur laptop compartment, features a hideaway rain fly to help keep everything dry in a downpour, and even has a top pocket to hold a wireless charger for your mobile device.  

More Hex Technical Backpack deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Hex Technical Backpack from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More Black Friday deals in the US

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He / Him / His) is TechRadar's Computing Staff Writer and is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread, EVE Online
See more Computing news