Got a new laptop? Keep it safe with one of our favorite backpacks this Black Friday

When it comes to the best backpack for securing that new laptop you just bought for Black Friday, you want to make sure you get something that'll protect your investment but won't break the bank either.
Luckily, the Hex Technical Backpack is on sale right now for $111.97 at Hex, a 30% discount off its retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen on this backpack, so it's definitely one you'll want to take a look at if you want superior protection for your essential gear.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Hex Technical Backpack Black Friday deals
Hex Technical Backpack |
$159.95 $111.97 at Hex
Save $47.98 - If you're looking for a great backpack to carry and protect your essential tech this Black Friday, enjoy 30% off the Hex Technical Backpack and every other Hex product on its website.
Hex Technical Backpack |
$149.95 $119.96 at Amazon
Save $29.99 - If you're looking for a great backpack to carry and protect your essential tech this Black Friday, enjoy 30% off the Hex Technical Backpack and every other Hex product on its website.
The Hex Technical Backpack isn't the most spacious bag out there – it only has a 17.5L capacity – but, boy howdy, does it have pockets and compartments to spare.
It can fit up to a 16-inch laptop in it's plush faux fur laptop compartment, features a hideaway rain fly to help keep everything dry in a downpour, and even has a top pocket to hold a wireless charger for your mobile device.
More Hex Technical Backpack deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Hex Technical Backpack from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings