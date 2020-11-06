Google VPN is rolling out...but not to everyone

Google's new VPN is now being rolled out in the US following the company's announcement last month that higher tier users of Google One would soon get access to the service.

The search giant initially said that the service would arrive in the “coming weeks” but now just one week later, its new VPN is already rolling out to Android devices.

Unlike other VPN services where users sign up and pay a monthly subscription to use them, Google VPN is actually a part of the company's Google One bundle which also includes Google Drive cloud storage, Gmail, Google Photos, Google Workspace, 10% back in Google Store rewards and the ability to share the plan with up to five additional people.

Google One offers 100GB, 200GB, 2TB and 10TB plans which range in price from $19.99 a year for the 100GB plan all the way up to $49.99 per month for the 10TB plan. However, to get access to Google VPN users will need to have at least the 2TB plan for $9.99 per month.

To get started using Google VPN during its initial rollout, users will also need to have either an Android device or a Chromebook with Android app support and live in the US.

Using Google VPN

Users that meet all of the requirements can begin using Google VPN by opening the Google One app on their Android device and tapping on the “Home” tab. There you'll find a card which reads “Online protection with a VPN”.

From here, you'll be brought to a new page with the title “VPN by Google”. Scroll halfway through the page until you find a button that says “Enable VPN”. Tapping on this button will turn on Google VPN and a message will appear in your notification panel informing you that you're now connected.

For easier access to Google VPN, you can also add a VPN toggle to Android's Quick Settings menu. Once set up, you'll be able to connect to the service without first having to open the Google One app on your Android smartphone.

While Google VPN is only available for users in the US with Android devices for the time being, Google plans to expand the service to other platforms such as iOS and Windows as well as to additional countries in the coming months.

