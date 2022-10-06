Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are getting a built-in VPN at no extra cost

Audio player loading…

Users of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices will be able to secure their data without the need to pay for an additional Android VPN after the company said it would be including its Google One VPN service at no extra cost.

The move will make the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the first smartphones to include a free VPN connection.

The offer is restricted to just some countries, though - and what's more, some data won't be secured inside the VPN tunnel.

Peace of mind when you connect online ✨Later this year, #Pixel7 and 7 Pro will be the only phones with a VPN by Google One—at no extra cost.¹#MadeByGoogle¹See image for more info pic.twitter.com/P7lzyoMdekOctober 6, 2022 See more

Google Pixel 7 VPN

Despite the aforementioned limits, the big tech giant assures that the VPN software won’t associate users’ app and browsing data with users’ accounts.

Google One VPN typically costs around $10 per month as part of the company's Premium One plan, which also comes with a 2TB of cloud storage on top.

This decision is the latest move to bring Google's mobile data security to the next level. Not too long ago, the company made Google One VPN available also for iOS devices, and also introduced the option of having an always-on VPN across its latest smartphones.

Google promises that its secure VPN software will shield your phone against hackers on unsecure networks, like public Wi-Fi. It will also hide your IP address so that third parties won't be able to track your location.

Shorter for virtual private network, a VPN is exactly the tool you want to shield your sensitive data as it masks your real location and encrypts all your data in transit. Beside privacy, it can allow you to bypass geo-restrictions and other online blocks.